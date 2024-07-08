Vernon Kay recently caused quite a stir at the Pub in the Park event in Chiswick when he declared Ben Shephard as the “most handsome man in television.” The event, attended by celebrities like Tom Kerridge and David Tennant, was a star-studded affair with VIP guests hosted by David Tennant and his wife Georgia, along with Gordon Brown to raise funds for the charity Multibank.

The night was filled with surprises, including former Doctor Who actor David and ex-Labour leader Gordon teaming up for some onstage banter. Host Simon Rimmer even teased Gordon about his choice of drink, jokingly suggesting he was going for a “working class drink” before revealing it was champagne.

The event also featured live cooking demos by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge and Great British Menu star Nathan Davies, with Tom sharing a funny anecdote about almost setting the BBC kitchen on fire during a previous session.

Other celebrities in attendance included Lenny Henry, Gaby Roslin, Claudia Winkleman, Kate Thornton, and Alex Jones from The One Show. BBC Sport’s Clare Balding was also spotted enjoying the live music and singing along to The Feeling’s hit song “Never Be Lonely.”

Vernon Kay, known for his work on ITV shows like All Star Family Fortunes and Beat The Star, entertained the crowd with his energetic DJ set and even promised some dancing later in the evening. His wife Tess Daly, who co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One with Claudia Winkleman, was not present at the event.

Overall, the Pub in the Park event was a huge success, raising £40,000 for Multibank through ticket sales and providing attendees with a night of great food, music, and entertainment. It was a night to remember, with unexpected moments and celebrity sightings that added to the excitement of the evening.