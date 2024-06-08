Shocking Revelation in Família é Tudo: Venus Exposes Brenda’s Scheme to Separate Her from Tom

In the upcoming episodes of Família é Tudo, Venus’s anger towards Tom will lead her to uncover a crucial detail. After observing everything that happened on the night of the confrontation, the young woman will notice a suspicious request from Brenda.

Venus always knew that her relationship with her lover’s family would not be smooth sailing, just as it was in the past. Several years ago, the couple was engaged, but a scheme led to the end of their romance once and for all. Years later, fate brought Venus and Tom back together, causing a great deal of trouble for Tom’s mother and his ex-wife, Paulina. As a result, the two women began plotting numerous schemes to drive them apart once again.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman will find it odd to discover Patty at the cabin with Tom after Brenda instructed her to go there. Shocked by this revelation, Venus will be even more outraged and will quickly confide in Tom. The heartthrob will struggle to believe that this could be happening and will make a decision.

Renato Góes’s character will confront all those involved in the situation, leaving Paulina in a panic at the thought of ruining everything.

