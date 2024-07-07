Vanessa Morgan, known for her role in Riverdale, recently announced that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend James Karnik. The 32-year-old actress shared photos from their maternity photoshoot on July 6, showcasing her baby bump and expressing her excitement for their growing family. This will be her first child with James, with whom she shares a son named River, who is 3 years old.

Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including her former Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch. The actress revealed that she was three months pregnant at a red carpet event earlier this year, struggling to zip up her dress. Despite the challenges of keeping her pregnancy under wraps, Vanessa is overjoyed to share the news with the world.

The actress opened up about her past struggles, including her “painful” divorce from MLB player Michael Kopech, who is the father of her son River. Vanessa emphasized the importance of having a supportive partner like James during difficult times and expressed gratitude for the love and happiness he has brought into her life.

In addition to Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement, the article also touches on the love lives of other Riverdale stars. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, has been open about her relationships and her sexuality, while K.J. Apa, known for his role as Archie Andrews, recently confirmed his split from model Clara Berry.

Cole Sprouse, another Riverdale actor, has moved on from his previous relationships and is reportedly dating Canadian model Ari Fournier. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who portrayed Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on the show, have also gone their separate ways after dating for over a year.

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on Riverdale, recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara, surrounded by their co-stars and friends. The article also mentions Skeet Ulrich, who shares two children with his ex-wives, and Madelaine Petsch, who recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend Anthony Li.

Overall, the article highlights the personal lives and relationships of the Riverdale cast members, shedding light on their joys, struggles, and milestones. As fans eagerly await the arrival of Vanessa Morgan’s baby girl and continue to follow the journeys of their favorite stars, the world of Riverdale remains a source of drama, romance, and endless entertainment.