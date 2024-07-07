Vanessa Morgan, known for her role in Riverdale, recently took to Instagram to share some exciting news – she and her boyfriend, James Karnik, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The announcement was made through a series of lovely photos posted on Vanessa’s Instagram account.

In the photos, we see James tenderly holding Vanessa’s baby bump, and the couple smiling and looking into each other’s eyes as they walk through a grassy field. Vanessa expressed her happiness and love for James in the caption of the post, indicating that their little family of 4 will be expanding soon.

James also shared his joy on his own Instagram page, with a sweet black and white photo of him holding Vanessa, captioned, “Holdin BOTH my girls at the same time.” This news comes after Vanessa’s split from her ex-husband, Michael Kopech, with whom she shares a son named River.

Vanessa and Michael got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in early 2020, but unfortunately, their marriage only lasted six months. Now, Vanessa has found love again with James, a former basketball star and professional player in Canada.

In a podcast earlier this year, Vanessa mentioned that James has become a significant figure in River’s life, her son with Michael. She expressed gratitude that James has been a constant presence and a father figure for River. It’s heartwarming to see their blended family coming together and sharing this special moment.

Congratulations to Vanessa and James on their growing family! It’s wonderful to see love, happiness, and new beginnings in their lives. Wishing them all the best as they prepare to welcome their baby girl into the world.