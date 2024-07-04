Actress Vanessa Hudgens, known for her roles in the Disney Channel alum, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Cole Tucker, who is a baseball player. The news of Vanessa’s pregnancy was revealed earlier this year at the Oscars red carpet, where she showcased her growing baby bump. Although the baby’s name and gender have not been disclosed yet, it is confirmed that Vanessa has given birth. The exact date of the baby’s arrival remains unknown, but Vanessa celebrated her husband Cole’s birthday on July 3rd, indicating that the baby’s birthday might be close to his.

The couple’s relationship timeline dates back to 2020 when they were first spotted together in Los Angeles. After confirming their relationship on Instagram in early 2021, Vanessa and Cole got engaged in 2022 and eventually got married in Tulum, Mexico in December 2023. Throughout Vanessa’s pregnancy, the couple remained private about the details until the actress revealed her baby bump at the Oscars in 2024.

Fans had previously speculated about Vanessa’s pregnancy when she was seen wearing loose clothing during their trip to Aspen, Colorado for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Despite denying the rumors at the time, Vanessa later expressed her frustration with the public’s comments about her body in a podcast appearance. She emphasized that she is a real woman with a real body and does not adhere to societal expectations of appearance.

Vanessa’s dating history includes high-profile relationships with stars like Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Austin Butler, and Kyle Kuzma before she found love with Cole Tucker. The couple’s journey from dating to marriage has been documented on social media, with Vanessa sharing glimpses of their life together.

As Vanessa and Cole embrace their new roles as parents, fans are eager to learn more about their journey into parenthood and the joys of expanding their family. The couple’s love story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the beauty of finding love and building a life together amidst the challenges and joys of life in the spotlight. Congratulations to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker on this new chapter in their lives!