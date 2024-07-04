Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, have welcomed their first child, making them first-time parents. The couple, who started dating in 2020 and got married in 2023, received the double blessing of becoming parents just hours after celebrating Tucker’s 28th birthday.

The new parents were spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, with Vanessa Hudgens in a wheelchair being pushed by a nurse. She looked overjoyed while holding their newborn close to her face, showing pure happiness and contentment. Despite the busy scene, Tucker was seen handling their luggage and matching colors with his wife, perhaps showcasing their strong bond even during such an exciting time.

The exact date of the baby’s arrival and gender remain unknown, but it’s typical for mothers to spend a few days in the hospital after giving birth, depending on various factors.

Just before the baby’s arrival, Hudgens took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday with a heartfelt post showcasing their journey together. The post received a lot of love from fans and Tucker himself, who expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes.

Hudgens and Tucker’s wedding in 2023 raised some eyebrows when fans speculated that the actress might be pregnant due to her choice of dress and certain angles in the wedding photos. However, the couple faced similar rumors in the past, which Vanessa Hudgens swiftly shut down, emphasizing that she was not expecting a baby.

Despite the online chatter, the couple has been enjoying their journey together, making their relationship public on social media and announcing their engagement in early 2023. The arrival of their first child marks a new chapter in their love story, and fans are thrilled for the couple as they embrace parenthood.

Overall, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s joyous moment of welcoming their first child is a beautiful celebration of love and family, showcasing the happiness and excitement that comes with new beginnings.