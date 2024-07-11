Vanessa Hudgens has made a stunning post-baby debut with a fresh new hairstyle, just days after welcoming her first child with Cole Tucker. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her new dark black hairdo, complete with layers and a sleek blowout. In the video, she can be seen smiling and blowing a kiss to the camera, captioning the post with “Fresh trim n blow out got me feelin myself lol.”

This transformation comes amidst recent controversy, as Vanessa and Cole expressed their disappointment over the media’s intrusion into their private family moment following the birth of their baby. The couple shared a statement on Vanessa’s Instagram Story, condemning the invasion of their privacy by paparazzi. Despite the unwanted attention, they assured fans that both mom, dad, and baby are doing well.

Just days after the birth, the new parents were spotted leaving a Santa Monica hospital with their newborn. Vanessa, dressed in a blue top and black pants, was seen in a wheelchair, cradling her little one, while Cole followed close behind. The couple, who got engaged in Paris in February 2023 and tied the knot in December of the same year, have been sharing glimpses of their journey into parenthood on social media.

Vanessa first announced her pregnancy at the Oscars earlier this year, proudly flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet. The actress has since embraced motherhood with grace and style, showcasing her new haircut as a symbol of her fresh start as a mother.

Fans and followers have flooded Vanessa’s Instagram with messages of love and support, praising her for her resilience and beauty in the face of adversity. As she navigates this new chapter in her life, Vanessa continues to inspire others with her strength and positivity. Her post-baby hairstyle reveal has sparked a wave of admiration from fans, who are eager to see more of her journey as a new mom.