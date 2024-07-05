Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Love Story and Parenthood Journey

Vanessa Hudgens, known for her role in High School Musical, and MLB player Cole Tucker have a love story that has captured the hearts of many. Their relationship began in late 2020 when they met on a Zoom meditation group hosted by Jay Shetty. Vanessa took the first step by messaging Cole on social media shortly after.

By February 2021, the couple went public on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of them kissing. Cole spoke about their relationship in an interview, emphasizing that he wanted it to be treated like any other couple. Despite the challenges of long-distance due to Cole’s baseball career, Vanessa flew to New York to support him at a game in July 2021.

Their relationship continued to blossom, and in November 2021, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Vanessa’s film Tick, Tick … Boom! Vanessa showed her support for Cole’s baseball season in April 2022, referring to him as her “king” in a social media post.

As Halloween enthusiasts, Vanessa and Cole embraced the spooky season in October 2022 by dressing up in creative costumes. The following year, in February 2023, Cole popped the question in Paris, and they shared their engagement news on Instagram.

Their love story reached a new milestone in December 2023 when they exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. Just three months later, in March 2024, Vanessa announced her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars, proudly displaying her baby bump on the red carpet.

In July 2024, reports emerged that Vanessa and Cole had welcomed their first child together. Photographs captured the couple leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, with their newborn baby, showcasing their joy as new parents.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s journey from meeting on a Zoom call to becoming parents has been filled with love, support, and memorable moments. Fans have followed their romance every step of the way, celebrating their milestones and cheering them on as they embrace this new chapter of parenthood together.