Vanessa Hudgens, known for her role in High School Musical, found love after her split with Austin Butler in the arms of professional baseball player Cole Tucker. Cole, born on July 3, 1996, hails from Phoenix, Arizona, and made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 before moving on to the Arizona Diamondbacks and later the Colorado Rockies.

Cole and Vanessa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Tulum, Mexico in December 2023. The couple first met in a rather unconventional way – through a Zoom meditation group. Vanessa shared that their meeting was “very random” but felt that Cole was perfect for her, emphasizing the importance of having similar values and goals in a relationship.

The pair made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day 2021 and got engaged toward the end of 2022. Cole, in an interview, expressed his admiration for Vanessa, stating that she is “awesome” and that he loves her deeply. Their love story took a new turn when Vanessa confirmed her pregnancy in March 2024.

Vanessa debuted her baby bump at the 96th Oscars red carpet, sparking excitement among fans. On July 3, 2024, E! News reported that Vanessa had given birth to their first child, although details about the baby’s name and gender remain undisclosed at the moment.

The couple’s journey from a chance virtual meeting to marriage and now parenthood showcases the beauty of unexpected connections and shared dreams. Vanessa and Cole’s love story is a testament to the fact that love knows no bounds and can bloom in the most unexpected of circumstances. As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, their fans eagerly await more heartwarming moments and updates from this adorable family.