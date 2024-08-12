Four years after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his legacy continues to live on as Vanessa Bryant, his widow, unveils a special logo in honor of the 2028 LA Olympics. The logo, featuring the words “LA 28” with the iconic Mamba logo designed in purple and yellow, pays tribute to Kobe’s relentless pursuit of excellence, known as the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe Bryant, a beloved father, husband, son, friend, teammate, and Olympian, represented Team USA in two Olympic Games and earned two gold medals for his country. Vanessa Bryant, in a heartfelt Instagram video, expressed her pride in seeing the emblem represent the Los Angeles Games, a city that Kobe cherished deeply.

Reflecting on Kobe’s pride in representing the USA and his love for supporting fellow athletes, Vanessa shared that hosting the Olympics in Los Angeles would have been a dream come true for him. Kobe’s enthusiasm for bringing the Games to LA was evident in his immediate agreement to support the effort.

In a touching throwback clip, Kobe expressed his excitement about the Olympics coming to a city as diverse as Los Angeles, highlighting the beauty of integrating sports with different cultures. Vanessa’s unveiling of the Kobe Bryant logo for the 2028 LA Olympics serves as a poignant tribute to Kobe’s legacy and his enduring impact on the world of sports and beyond.