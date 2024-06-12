A young and adventurous painting by Titian, known as the ‘Vagabond’, is set to be auctioned off at Christie’s in London on July 2. This masterpiece, titled Rest on the Flight to Egypt, was created by the High Renaissance master when he was just 20 years old. Despite its age, this painting has a tumultuous history, having been stolen twice and even abandoned at a London bus stop.

The painting was first documented in the home of a Venetian spice merchant in the early 17th century. Throughout its over five centuries of existence, it has graced the walls of palaces in London, Brussels, Vienna, and Paris. Most recently, it was displayed at Longleat House in Wiltshire, the seat of the marquesses of Bath. Interestingly, Longleat House is also home to the first safari park outside of Africa.

After being stolen from Longleat House in 1995, the painting was miraculously recovered seven years later without its frame at a London bus stop. This recovery was thanks to the efforts of Charles Hill, an art sleuth and former Scotland Yard detective. At the time, a reward of £100,000 was offered for its return, a fraction of the estimated auction price it is expected to fetch on July 2.

Christie’s will be auctioning off this masterpiece with a reserve price set between £15 and £25 million on behalf of the last Marquess of Bath. This auction is sure to attract the attention of art collectors, enthusiasts, and historians alike, eager to own a piece of art with such a rich and intriguing history.

The ‘Vagabond’ painting by Titian serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of the High Renaissance period and the timeless appeal of masterful artwork. Its journey from the hands of a spice merchant to a London bus stop is a story that captures the imagination and showcases the importance of preserving and appreciating art from centuries past. As the auction date approaches, all eyes will be on Christie’s as this remarkable painting finds a new home and continues to captivate audiences for generations to come.