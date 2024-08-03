Aerosmith has made the heartbreaking decision to cancel their farewell tour and retire from live performances due to the lead singer’s vocal injury. The band announced on Instagram that Steven Tyler’s vocal cords were injured and bloody after a show in 2023, which later turned out to be a fractured larynx.

The band, consisting of members Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry, was set to embark on a 40-date tour across the United States in September. However, due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury, they have decided to retire from touring altogether.

In a statement posted on social media, Aerosmith expressed their gratitude to their fans for their support over the past five decades. They highlighted Steven Tyler’s unique voice as an instrument like no other and acknowledged the efforts he made to recover from his injury. Despite the best medical team’s support, a full recovery was deemed impossible, leading to the difficult decision to retire from live performances.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds, while those who bought from other resellers will need to contact them for more information. The band’s decision to retire has left many fans heartbroken, as they expressed their love and appreciation for Aerosmith in the comments on the social media post.

Steven Tyler, who is 76 years old, suffered the vocal injury during a performance in September 2023. He later revealed that the injury was more serious than initially believed, with a fractured larynx requiring ongoing care. Despite the setbacks, Steven Tyler remains hopeful and promises to return to the stage as soon as possible.

In an interview with People magazine, Steven Tyler shared his journey to recovery and the advice he received from the girls at Janie’s house. Although his throat is on the mend, he continues to defy doctor’s orders and remains optimistic about his return to performing with Aerosmith.

The iconic rock band’s decision to retire marks the end of an era for music fans worldwide. Aerosmith’s legacy will live on through their timeless music, which has been a soundtrack to many people’s lives for over five decades. Despite the challenges they faced, Aerosmith’s impact on the music industry and their fans will never be forgotten.