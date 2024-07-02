Coronation Street fans are in for a new twist as Maria Connor receives an unexpected update about Mason Radcliffe, the bully who tormented her son Liam. After months of agony, Liam’s mental state deteriorated to the point where he searched for ways to end his life. Fortunately, Maria and Gary Windass intervened before any harm could be done.

In the upcoming episodes, Maria is shocked to learn that Mason is being released from prison. She confronts Gary at the police station, where he is coincidentally present with his ex, Sarah Barlow. This encounter raises questions about Gary’s intentions and whether he will come clean about his past interactions with Sarah.

This development comes after Gary sought solace in Sarah during a rough patch in his marriage with Maria. The tension between them stemmed from Maria’s overprotectiveness towards Liam, leading to disagreements about his well-being. Gary’s attempt to mediate between Maria and Liam only added fuel to the fire, especially when Maria reminded him of his non-biological connection to Liam.

As the situation unfolds, Maria becomes suspicious of Gary’s interactions with Sarah, leading to further complications in their relationship. Maria’s surveillance of their conversation and physical closeness adds a new layer of distrust and insecurity. Will this misunderstanding drive a deeper wedge between Maria and Gary?

The complex dynamics between the characters on Coronation Street continue to evolve, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With unexpected twists and emotional revelations, the show promises to deliver gripping storylines that resonate with audiences. Don’t miss the latest episodes airing on ITV1 and ITVX to see how the drama unfolds for Maria, Gary, and the rest of the Weatherfield residents. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises in the world of Coronation Street.