Nick Cannon Provides Update on Mariah Carey’s Well-Being After Tragic Losses

In a recent exclusive interview with Page Six, Nick Cannon shared heartfelt details about how his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, has been coping following the devastating deaths of her mother and sister last month. The “Masked Singer” host expressed that Carey is doing the best she can under the circumstances and emphasized the importance of family support during such trying times.

Cannon revealed that Carey, 55, has been leaning on their two kids, 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, for comfort and strength amidst the heartbreaking news. He highlighted the strong bond between Carey and her children, emphasizing that their well-being is her top priority.

The tragic losses of Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, on the same day last month left the singer heartbroken. While Carey has not disclosed the causes of their deaths, she shared a heartfelt statement expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received during this difficult period.

As Carey navigates through the grief of losing her loved ones, Cannon emphasized the importance of being there for her and providing a supportive environment for their children. He acknowledged the challenges of raising teenagers, particularly as they navigate milestones like Monroe experimenting with makeup, drawing parallels to her famous mother.

Insight into Nick Cannon’s Role as a Supportive Co-Parent

In addition to offering emotional support to Carey, Cannon has been actively involved in co-parenting their children and ensuring they have a stable and loving environment. He shared that spending quality time with Moroccan and Monroe has been a priority for both him and Carey, as they navigate the complexities of grief and loss as a family.

Cannon’s dedication to his children extends beyond his relationship with Carey, as he is also a father to several other children from different relationships. Despite the challenges of balancing multiple co-parenting dynamics, Cannon remains committed to providing love and support to all of his children.

“The Masked Singer” Host Teases Exciting Updates for Season 12

As Cannon gears up for Season 12 of “The Masked Singer,” he teased fans with exciting details about what to expect. The upcoming season promises to be the most competitive yet, with more clues hidden throughout the show and the introduction of “Masked Ambassadors” to provide additional hints about the contestants.

Cannon revealed that Season 12 will feature themed episodes such as “Barbie Night,” “Footloose Night,” “Sports Night,” “Soundtrack of My Life,” and “Miley Cyrus Night.” The host hinted at the possibility of a special appearance by Cyrus herself, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new season.

With a lineup of returning celebrities and a focus on engaging clues and costumes, Season 12 of “The Masked Singer” is set to captivate audiences and keep them guessing until the very end. Tune in to Fox on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the excitement and surprises unfold.