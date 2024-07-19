Katie Price recently shared an update on the break-in at her Mucky Mansion after a series of attempted robberies. The former glamour model had to leave the property for good last month. Katie mentioned that a man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

She had been served with an eviction notice for the nine-bedroom mansion and had to vacate the premises. Despite having 24/7 security, Katie had to call the police after an intruder entered her property. The mum-of-five revealed that the man has been taken into custody until August for trying to sell her belongings on Facebook Marketplace.

Sussex Police received a report of a possible break-in at Katie’s property in Dial Post near Horsham. Katie took to Instagram to share images of the incident and asked her fans to help identify the intruder. This was not the first time she had to contact the police, as she had called them three times in a week previously for attempted break-ins by two men.

In addition to the break-in incident, Katie also revealed that she received an £800,000 bill for her Mucky Mansion after a fly tipper caused issues. The council gave her two years to clean up the property, adding to her financial woes.

Katie Price, who once had an estimated fortune of £45 million, was first declared bankrupt in 2019 due to unpaid debts. In a podcast interview, she blamed her exes, including Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, as well as lawyers for her financial troubles. Katie shared that funding her ex-partners’ lavish lifestyles left her in financial ruin.

After being declared bankrupt for a second time in March over an unpaid tax bill, Katie failed to appear at the High Court to give evidence about her finances. Instead, she was on holiday in Cyprus with her new partner. Her Mucky Mansion had been plagued by various issues, including burglary, flooding, and septic tank problems, leading her to move out at the end of May.

Currently, Katie is renting a four-bedroom mansion in Sussex as she deals with the aftermath of the break-in and her ongoing financial struggles. Despite facing these challenges, Katie Price remains determined to overcome her difficulties and move forward.