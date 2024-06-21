The upcoming debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is expected to get heated, with Trump likely bringing up Hunter Biden’s recent criminal trial. According to journalist Maggie Haberman, Trump has a lot of grievances to discuss, including his own legal issues and court cases. Haberman mentioned that while there are policy-related topics Trump can focus on, subjects like the January 6th Capitol riots and his pending trials could pose challenges for him during the debate.

Haberman also pointed out that Trump may face questions about his promises of retribution and potential pardons, which could be problematic for him. It is anticipated that President Biden will reference Trump’s criminal conviction during the debate. Additionally, based on her reporting, Haberman believes that Trump will likely highlight Hunter Biden’s felony conviction, making the debate potentially more contentious than usual.

Hunter Biden was found guilty on three gun-related charges in June 2024, after being accused of lying on a firearm application about his drug use. Despite these legal troubles, President Biden has expressed his unwavering support for his son, emphasizing the love and respect he has for Hunter, especially in light of his recovery from addiction. Biden’s message highlighted the importance of family support during challenging times, acknowledging that many families have loved ones who have overcome similar struggles.

Overall, the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden is expected to touch on a variety of issues, including legal woes, policy matters, and personal challenges. The potential for the debate to become contentious is high, especially with Trump’s history of focusing on grievances and legal battles. As the two political rivals prepare to face off, the public can anticipate a spirited exchange of ideas and criticisms on June 27.