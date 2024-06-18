In the new film The Bikeriders, Tom Hardy portrays the character Johnny, the tough leader of a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club. Johnny’s persona is a mix of toughness and vulnerability, as he is shown as a devoted husband and father in addition to being a strong leader. This complexity in characters is something that Hardy is drawn to, as he believes that characters with depth and vulnerability are more interesting than those who are purely good or evil.

Hardy’s portrayal of dark characters with layers of empathy can also be seen in his roles in Venom and Alfie from Peaky Blinders. He has received acclaim for his ability to bring complexity to characters that may not initially seem empathetic. In fact, Hardy has expressed his preference for characters that are not simply black or white, but rather exist in the gray areas between good and evil.

In The Bikeriders, Hardy’s character Johnny is faced with challenges both in his motorcycle club and in his personal life. The dynamics between Johnny, his fellow club members, and the character played by Jodie Comer create a narrative that explores loyalty, love, and the complexities of human nature. Hardy’s performance as Johnny, a character who is both tragic and terrifying, showcases his talent for bringing depth to roles that may initially seem one-dimensional.

Hardy’s own life experiences have also influenced his attraction to darker characters. Despite his bourgeois upbringing in London, Hardy has ventured into spaces that are often perceived as dark or unconventional. These choices have shaped his perspective on life and art, leading him to seek out roles that challenge traditional notions of good and evil.

The Bikeriders, set to be released in theaters on June 21, promises to be a compelling exploration of complex characters and human emotions. With Tom Hardy at the helm, audiences can expect a nuanced and engaging portrayal of a character who defies easy categorization. Hardy’s ability to bring depth and vulnerability to his roles ensures that The Bikeriders will be a film that resonates with viewers long after the credits roll.