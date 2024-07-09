In the recent episodes of House of the Dragon season 2, viewers have been introduced to the mysterious brothers Alyn and Addam of Hull. While their significance may not be immediately clear, fans of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book series know that these characters are set to play a crucial role in the unfolding drama.

Alyn, a sailor hailing from Driftmark, first catches our attention when it is revealed that he saved Lord Corlys Velaryon’s life in battle. His brother Addam, also a sailor, is seen admiring the dragon Seasmoke from the beach. Despite their humble beginnings, it is hinted that there is more to these brothers than meets the eye.

In a revealing conversation between Corlys and his wife Rhaenys Targaryen, it is suggested that Alyn may actually be Corlys’ illegitimate son from a previous relationship. With Corlys now a widower and his other children presumed dead, Alyn and Addam could potentially be his only heirs, raising questions about their future within the Velaryon family.

Drawing from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, we learn that both Alyn and Addam are indeed Corlys’ bastards, born to a trader and captain named Marilda of Hull. In the novel, when the need for additional Dragonriders arises, Addam successfully bonds with Seasmoke while Alyn’s attempts with the wild dragon Sheepstealer fall short. Following Addam’s dragon-riding success, Corlys seeks to legitimize his sons, making them his official heirs.

As House of the Dragon continues to unfold on screen, fans can look to the pages of Fire & Blood for hints of what may lie ahead for Alyn and Addam. Will they follow a similar path to their book counterparts, or will the showrunners take creative liberties with their storyline? Viewers can tune in to Sky Atlantic and NOW to catch the latest episodes and unravel the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic brothers.