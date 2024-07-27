Outlander fans have been treated to some iconic locations throughout the seven seasons of the hit Starz series. One of the most recognizable locations is Midhope Castle, just outside Edinburgh, which serves as the Fraser family home, Lallybroch. Executive producer Matthew B Roberts recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Frasers’ arrival at Lallybroch, hinting at some Easter eggs planted for the audience.

Roberts explained that the shot chosen for the scene is reminiscent of a previous shot when Claire and Jamie first rode up to Lallybroch in episode 112. This attention to detail and continuity is something that fans of the series appreciate. The producer also mentioned that the location itself dictates the shot, as there are modern elements surrounding the castle that would be distracting if shown from a different angle.

Looking ahead to the second half of season seven, Roberts teased that the next episode will pick up after Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian arrive home with the body of Jamie’s cousin, Simon Fraser. This homecoming is significant, as Jamie had promised to return to Scotland one day, and this is the fulfillment of that promise. The upcoming episodes promise a big homecoming for the characters, with some special guests making an appearance as well.

As Outlander fans eagerly await the premiere of season 7, part 2 on November 22, the series continues to captivate audiences with its mix of historical drama, romance, and adventure. The attention to detail in filming locations and the commitment to storytelling are just some of the reasons why the show has gained a loyal fan base over the years.

The success of Outlander can also be attributed to the talented cast, led by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who bring the characters of Claire and Jamie to life with depth and emotion. The chemistry between the two leads has been a highlight of the series, drawing viewers into the epic love story at the heart of the show.

Overall, Outlander’s ability to transport viewers to different time periods and locations, while maintaining a sense of authenticity and emotional resonance, is what sets it apart from other historical dramas. As the series prepares to wrap up with its seventh season, fans can look forward to more surprises, twists, and heartfelt moments that have made Outlander a beloved TV favorite.