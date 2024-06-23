Dua Lipa’s fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation as she gears up to headline the iconic Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm. Speculations are swirling around the possibility of special guests joining the “Don’t Start Now” singer on stage for her performance on Friday night.

One eagle-eyed fan has put forward a compelling theory suggesting that the legendary British pop group Girls Aloud could make a surprise appearance during Dua Lipa’s set. The fan noticed that Dua’s scheduled set time at Glastonbury is one hour and 45 minutes, which is 15 minutes longer than her usual tour performances. This observation has sparked rumors that she might have a special guest performance lined up for the festival.

Girls Aloud, consisting of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh, are currently on a 30-date arena tour, marking their reunion after over a decade. The timing of their tour schedule aligns with Dua Lipa’s Glastonbury performance, leading fans to speculate about a potential collaboration between the two acts.

While Girls Aloud was previously considered as headliners for Glastonbury, scheduling conflicts reportedly prevented their appearance. However, the stars seem to have aligned for a possible surprise cameo at Dua Lipa’s set, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the festival.

Dua Lipa recently shared insights into her rigorous fitness and lifestyle routine as she prepares for her upcoming tour and Glastonbury performance. The award-winning artist emphasized the importance of maintaining stamina and physical fitness to deliver high-energy performances on stage. With a year-long hiatus from touring, Dua is focused on regaining her endurance through intense training sessions involving running, dancing, and singing simultaneously.

In addition to the buzz surrounding Dua Lipa’s potential special guests, the Glastonbury 2024 lineup promises an electrifying array of performances across multiple stages. From headliners like Coldplay and SZA to diverse acts like Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, and Fontaines DC, the festival is set to offer a dynamic musical experience for attendees.

As anticipation continues to build for Dua Lipa’s headline performance at Glastonbury, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of any surprise guests who may join her on stage. With the possibility of a Girls Aloud reunion at the festival, the event is shaping up to be a memorable and exciting showcase of musical talent and camaraderie.