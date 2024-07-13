I recently had the opportunity to visit the ITV Emmerdale studios in Leeds, and I was amazed by all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making the show come to life. While watching a soap opera, we all know it’s not real life, but the level of detail and effort put into creating a realistic world for viewers is truly impressive.

One of the highlights of my visit was the props storeroom. From lifelike props like Andy Sugden’s torn-off arm to a dummy baby that you could pump breathe into, the attention to detail was incredible. The prop team even showed us how they make glass out of sugar, which can be molded into various shapes for scenes involving smashing bottles and glasses.

I was also surprised to learn about the fake blood used on set. Instead of using liquid blood, the crew explained that they use a rubbery material to create blood spatters for continuity purposes. Additionally, the fake weapons, like knives and crowbars, were so realistic that it was hard to tell them apart from the real thing just by looking at them.

Another interesting aspect of the show is the fake labels created by graphic designers for bottles and food items. This attention to detail extends to the beverages on set, which are actually made from juices to ensure that the actors can do multiple takes without getting intoxicated.

In a separate area of the props room, I came across storage spaces for each of the actors on the show. It was fascinating to see some of the characters’ most iconic items, like Mandy Dingle’s cleaning kit and Marlon’s masks from Rhona’s hen do. I also stumbled upon urns labeled as “Liv’s ashes” and Faith Dingle’s ashes turned into fireworks, highlighting the creative and sometimes surprising ways in which characters meet their end on the show.

Overall, my visit to the Emmerdale studios gave me a newfound appreciation for the hard work and dedication that goes into creating a beloved TV show like Emmerdale. The attention to detail, from props to set design, truly makes the fictional world of the Dales come alive for viewers. I can’t wait to see what other surprises and twists the show has in store for its fans in the upcoming summer episodes.