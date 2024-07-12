Think about the level of creativity achieved by The Beatles during their recording career. One might think that John Lennon needed a break after The Fab Four disbanded in 1970. But instead, he dove headfirst into his solo career. Freed from the constraints of being in the band, Lennon’s solo compositions delved into themes of peace, love, politics, class, injustice, and religion.

His first three solo albums were released in quick succession – John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (1970), Imagine (1971), and Sometime In New York City (1972 with Yoko Ono). By 1973, Lennon faced uncertainty in both his personal and professional life. Facing deportation from the US and going through a separation from Yoko Ono, Lennon sought solace in music.

Venturing into New York City’s Record Plant, Lennon recorded his fourth solo album, Mind Games. He used experienced session musicians to create a more commercial sound, inspired by Yoko’s vision as a musician. This album marked Lennon’s first self-produced work and a departure from his previous collaborations.

While Mind Games may not be considered Lennon’s greatest achievement, it features standout tracks like the title song, Bring On The Lucie (Freda People), Out Of The Blue, and One Day (At A Time). Now, 50 years later, the album is being re-released with Ultimate Collection editions, including remixes, unreleased out-takes, and instrumentals.

Yoko Ono, reflecting on the title track of Mind Games, emphasizes the positive message behind the song. She believes that now, more than ever, people will understand its significance. Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John and Yoko, sees the album as a pivotal moment in his father’s career, marking a return to form after a turbulent period.

The re-release of Mind Games offers something for everyone, from die-hard fans to those with a passing interest in Lennon’s music. It’s an opportunity to rediscover and appreciate the depth and artistry of this often-overlooked album. So, let’s revisit Mind Games with fresh ears and an open mind, understanding the impact of Lennon’s music and message: “So keep on playing those mind games together, faith in the future, out of the now.”