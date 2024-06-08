unknown-9-ganha-novo-trailer-na-summer-game-fest-2024

Unknown 9 Unveils New Trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024

Unknown 9, the highly anticipated upcoming release from Bandai Namco, made a splash at the Summer Game Fest 2024 with a brand new trailer. After a lukewarm hands-off preview back in March, the game had seemingly fallen off the radar, but it is back in the spotlight with this latest reveal.

Scheduled for release in the spring of 2024, Unknown 9 is already generating buzz among gamers. The new trailer introduces the protagonist Haroona, played by Anya Chalotra, as a Quaestor who possesses the ability to draw power from another dimension known as the Fold. Haroona seeks to avenge the death of her mentor Reika and ultimately save humanity in the process.

With the release date drawing closer, fans are eager to see more of what Unknown 9 has to offer. What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you excited for the game’s launch? Share your opinions in the comments below!