General Hospital fans were in for a treat on Wednesday, June 19 as the drama continued to unfold in Port Charles. Josslyn Jacks and Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri spent some quality time together at the Metro Court pool, with Gio expressing concern about potentially taking advantage of Sonny Corinthos. Meanwhile, Georgie Spinelli was shocked to see Mac Scorpio return home for a warm reunion with his family, including Maxie Jones, Damian Spinelli, and the kids.

Over at the Quartermaine stables, Cody Bell opened up to Tracy Quartermaine about his struggles with dishonesty, prompting Tracy to offer some words of wisdom and encouragement. Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine received disappointing news, leading Chase to seek guidance from Stella Henry in his efforts to help Hamilton Finn through a crisis.

As for Finn, things took a turn for the worse when he discovered that Elizabeth Baldwin had sabotaged his comeback at the hospital. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis received a visit from Diane Miller, who delivered some life-changing news regarding the outcome of her hearing. It seems likely that Alexis will have her law license reinstated, setting the stage for a new chapter in her legal career.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos crossed paths with Natalia Ramirez at the Metro Court pool, sparking the potential for a budding romance. However, tensions may arise due to a secret recording made by Ava Jerome that could threaten to unravel Sonny and Natalia’s relationship. With all this drama and more on the horizon, General Hospital fans can expect plenty of twists and turns in the days to come.

