Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have become household names thanks to their success on TikTok, turning their family into a sensation akin to the Kardashians. Their net worth has been a topic of interest for many, with Charli, 20, estimated to be worth $30 million and Dixie, 22, at $15 million. These figures come from their various business ventures and social media success.

The D’Amelio family’s father, Marc D’Amelio, 55, has also seen his wealth grow significantly due to the family’s fame, with an estimated net worth ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million. However, the net worth of Heidi D’Amelio, 52, remains unknown at this time.

The family’s journey was documented in the reality TV series “The D’Amelio Show,” which aired on Hulu. While the show had a successful run with three seasons, it was announced in June 2024 that it was canceled, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind the decision.

During the finale of season 3, Charli expressed her desire to step away from reality television to focus on finding a better balance in her work life. Despite the show’s end, all three seasons can still be watched exclusively on Hulu, allowing fans to catch up on the family’s adventures.

Even though “The D’Amelio Show” will not be returning for a fourth season, Charli and Dixie remain active on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. With millions of followers between them, the sisters continue to share glimpses of their personal lives, including moments with their parents.

Overall, the D’Amelio family’s journey to fame and fortune has been a unique one, capturing the hearts of many fans along the way. Despite the end of their reality show, it’s clear that Charli, Dixie, and the rest of the family will continue to make waves in the world of entertainment and social media for years to come.