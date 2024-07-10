Sam Rubin, the beloved Hollywood Uncensored host, passed away at the age of 64 earlier this year. He was widely respected in the industry and had won an Emmy for his work. Rubin was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell following a filming session at his home, and it has now been confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

In a statement released by his employers at KTLA, it was revealed that Rubin died from a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Rubin had ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, and his death was deemed “natural”.

Rubin’s sudden passing was mourned by millions of fans in Los Angeles and beyond. He is survived by his wife, Leslie, and his children Perry, Rory, Darcy, and Colby. The news of his death was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from viewers and colleagues alike.

Known for his celebrity coverage in the Los Angeles area, Rubin had been a fixture on KTLA morning news since 1991. He was an Emmy-winning entertainment correspondent and presenter, hosting the show “Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin” and producing over 100 episodes. His production company, SRE Inc., also created popular red carpet shows and received accolades such as the Golden Mike Award.

Colleagues and fans alike expressed their shock and sadness at Rubin’s passing, remembering him as a kind and talented individual who brought joy to those around him. His infectious charm and deep knowledge of the industry made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

In the wake of Rubin’s death, KTLA and This Morning paid tribute to his legacy, highlighting his contributions to the industry and the impact he had on those around him. His passing serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing the signs of a heart attack and taking care of one’s health.

As we remember Sam Rubin and his remarkable career, we honor his memory and the lasting impact he had on the world of entertainment. His talent, passion, and dedication to his craft will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace.