Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, recently spoke out about her experiences facing off against “predators who abused women” and “fraudsters who ripped off consumers.” Harris mentioned her work in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, specializing in cases involving sexual abuse, where she also referenced Donald Trump’s history of being found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.

In addition to her work prosecuting sexual abuse cases, Harris highlighted her efforts in shutting down a large for-profit college and holding Trump’s own for-profit college accountable for scamming students. She emphasized that her campaign for president was about two different visions for the future of the country, one focused on progress and the other on the past.

This speech from Harris comes after President Joe Biden announced his decision to step down from his campaign and endorsed Harris for president. Biden expressed his full support for Harris and emphasized the importance of Democrats coming together to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

Harris has been vocal about Trump’s legal troubles in the past, particularly after his conviction in the New York hush money trial. She criticized Trump for attacking the judge and witnesses, spreading lies about the case, and hinting at violence. Despite Trump’s attempts to undermine the legal process, Harris has remained steadfast in calling out his behavior.

Overall, Harris’s background as a prosecutor has given her unique insights into dealing with individuals like Trump who have faced legal challenges. Her experience in prosecuting criminals and advocating for justice has shaped her perspective on the future of the country and her commitment to addressing key issues facing the nation. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Harris’s voice as a prosecutor turned politician adds a valuable perspective to the ongoing discourse.