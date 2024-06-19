Pharrell Williams spoke out in Virginia in June 2020, alongside then-Governor Ralph Northam, proposing to make June 19, also known as Juneteenth, an official holiday in the state. This proposal eventually became a reality when President Joe Biden officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of General Gordon Granger and Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. They announced to the remaining enslaved African-Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were finally free. This event occurred two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Even though the Proclamation was official, it was not enforced in Texas until Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in April 1865.

Juneteenth celebrations began on the day’s first anniversary and quickly became an annual tradition. These celebrations involved bringing families together for prayer and barbecues. As freed African-Americans became landowners, property was donated and dedicated to these festivities. Juneteenth celebrations now take place in most, if not all, states and involve a range of events such as picnics, rodeos, church ceremonies, and educational services for children.

The increase in national headlines surrounding Juneteenth can be attributed to the national reckoning on racial inequality sparked by nationwide protests in 2020. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others have re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement with unprecedented support from non-Black citizens. This renewed attention to racial injustice has made Juneteenth more significant than ever.

African-American Studies scholar Mark Anthony Neal described the current moment as a “rupture” where African-Americans feel heard across the culture. Juneteenth now serves as an opportunity for government, corporations, and cities to stand in solidarity with their African American brothers and sisters. Pharrell Williams emphasized the importance of recognizing African ancestors’ lives and celebrating their recognition.

In conclusion, Juneteenth holds a significant place in American history as a day of freedom and remembrance. The celebrations and recognition of this holiday continue to grow, reflecting a deeper understanding and acknowledgment of the struggles and triumphs of African-Americans throughout history. Juneteenth stands as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and justice for all.