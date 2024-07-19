Ellen DeGeneres is still standing firm in her belief that she did not create a toxic workplace environment on the set of her talk show. Despite accusations from current and former employees in 2020, the comedian seems to maintain that she was not the “bad guy” in the situation, according to a source close to her.

After the conclusion of her talk show in May 2022, DeGeneres made a comeback to stand-up comedy and is now planning a final comedy tour before potentially leaving Los Angeles for good. Reports suggest that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are looking to spend time in Africa after her upcoming projects are completed, focusing on things that truly matter to them.

Throughout the controversy and aftermath, de Rossi has stood by DeGeneres’ side, sharing heartfelt messages on social media to show her support and admiration for her wife. Despite the challenges they have faced, the couple remains strong and committed to each other.

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s relationship has been a source of inspiration for many, with de Rossi expressing her love and admiration for her wife on multiple occasions, both in public and in private. Their bond seems unbreakable, even in the face of adversity.

As DeGeneres prepares for her next chapter in life, fans can expect to see her focus on meaningful projects and spend quality time with her loved ones. Despite the controversies surrounding her, she remains determined to move forward and make a positive impact on the world around her.