Ariana Grande recently addressed the viral video that showed a change in her voice during an interview on “Popcrushed.” Responding to a fan’s TikTok video questioning her voice transformation, Ariana explained that her vocal change was due to habit and vocal health. She mentioned intentionally altering her vocal placement depending on her singing intensity and clarified that she has always done this.

The clip of the interview showed Ariana initially speaking in a lower tone before transitioning to a soprano pitch, sparking discussions on social media. Fans compared the sudden shift in her voice to her upcoming role as Glinda in the live-action adaptation of Wicked, where she will be showcasing her soprano skills. In preparation for the role, Ariana highlighted the differences between opera soprano singing and her pop career, emphasizing the need to train her voice for the character.

Apart from her acting projects, Ariana has been focused on her music, releasing her album “Eternal Sunshine” earlier this year. She has also been romantically linked with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater since last summer. Overall, Ariana’s explanation sheds light on the versatility and skill required in navigating different vocal styles for various projects in the entertainment industry.