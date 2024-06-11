Sex, Squalor, and Superstardom: The Life of Chris Stein

Chris Stein, co-founder of the iconic band Blondie, has lived a life filled with sex, squalor, and superstardom. From his early days in the New York punk scene to selling around 40 million records worldwide, Stein’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Stein’s adolescence was marked by tragedy, with his father passing away during his first year of high school. He found solace in the bohemian lifestyle of late 60s New York, where he embraced the freedom of self-discovery. From hanging out in the West Village to holidaying in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, Stein’s adventures took him to psychedelic highs and psychiatric hospital stays.

Despite his wild experiences, Stein maintained a cool and understated demeanor, much like his presence in Blondie. The band’s rise to fame, fueled by hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Rapture,” showcased their pop sensibility and ability to captivate audiences. However, behind the scenes, struggles with drug addiction and financial mismanagement led to the band’s eventual breakup.

Stein’s life took a tragic turn with the death of his daughter from a drug overdose in 2023, highlighting the dark realities of his past. Despite the challenges, Stein’s autobiography, “Under a Rock,” offers a glimpse into his fascinating journey through the highs and lows of rock stardom.

From psychedelic trips to chart-topping hits, Chris Stein’s story is a testament to the tumultuous yet captivating world of rock and roll. “Under a Rock” leaves readers wanting more, as Stein’s legacy continues to resonate in the music industry and beyond.