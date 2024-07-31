An Antiques Roadshow guest was left speechless when she discovered the incredible value of her grandmother’s gold Olympic medal that was thought to be lost. The expert valuer, Adam Schoon, shared the exciting news with Julia, who had brought a collection of swimming medals to the show.

Among the medals was a gold one from the 1924 Paris Olympics that belonged to her grandmother, Lucy Morton. Julia explained that despite no one expecting her to do well, Lucy achieved the unexpected by winning gold in the 200m race. She shared a photo of her grandmother swimming, highlighting her remarkable journey from being labeled a “dunce” to becoming an Olympic champion.

Adam Schoon, the expert, was intrigued by the collection and noted that Lucy had won numerous medals from county and national races, setting world records along the way. He emphasized the significance of the Olympic gold medal among the smaller ones and praised Lucy’s remarkable rise in the world of swimming.

Julia recounted the story of how her grandmother’s talent was discovered and how she trained diligently for the 1924 Paris Olympics. Despite initial skepticism, Lucy emerged victorious, becoming the first female swimmer to win a gold medal for Great Britain. Her inspiring journey and dedication to the sport left Julia feeling immensely proud.

The expert valuer estimated that the Olympic gold medal alone could be worth £15,000, while the entire collection, including smaller medals, could fetch up to £30,000. He highlighted the rarity of the medal, designed by Andre Rivaud in Paris and one of only 304 ever made. Julia shared that Lucy’s passion for swimming extended beyond her own career, as she went on to coach and support other swimmers.

As the valuer revealed the staggering value of the medals, Julia was taken aback by the news but delighted to learn of her grandmother’s legacy. The expert emphasized that beyond the monetary worth, the record of Lucy’s achievements was the most valuable treasure. The heartwarming story of Lucy Morton’s journey from underdog to Olympic champion captivated viewers and showcased the enduring impact of her accomplishments.

In a recent episode of the show, another guest’s rare scrapbook from the 1890s garnered attention, highlighting the diverse range of historical artifacts and personal stories brought to the Antiques Roadshow. The show continues to surprise and delight audiences with its fascinating discoveries and valuable insights into the past.