As summer approaches, many music fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming festival season. However, amidst the excitement, it’s essential to reflect on the past events that have shaped the festival landscape we know today. One such event that often gets overlooked is the disastrous ‘Northern Glastonbury’ festival that took place over fifty years ago in West Yorkshire, near Halifax.

The Krumlin Festival, as it was known, was envisioned as the UK’s answer to the iconic Woodstock festival that had captivated audiences in the US the year before. With a lineup featuring popular artists of the time such as Pentangle, Manfred Mann Chapter 3, and Fairport Convention, the event drew a crowd of 15,000 attendees, far exceeding expectations.

However, what was meant to be a celebration of music and community quickly turned into a nightmare as severe weather conditions descended upon the festival grounds. Cold, relentless rain left festival-goers drenched and shivering, prompting emergency services to intervene and rescue those in distress. This led to the cancellation of half of the scheduled performances, as the conditions made it impossible for artists to take the stage.

The festival’s organisers, Brian Highley and Derek McEwen, found themselves facing insurmountable challenges as the event spiraled out of control. Despite their initial vision and enthusiasm, the reality of the situation hit hard when they realized that thousands of attendees had entered with fake tickets or sneaked in without paying. This significantly reduced the revenue expected from ticket sales, leaving the organisers in dire financial straits.

As the weather worsened and cases of hypothermia among attendees mounted, Brian and Derek were forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the remaining performances due to lack of funds. The once-promising festival that aimed to put Yorkshire on the map in the music scene ended in disappointment and financial ruin for its organisers.

In the aftermath of the Krumlin Festival, Brian and Derek’s lives took different paths. While Derek distanced himself from the music scene, Brian continued his journey as a music promoter, learning valuable lessons from the failed event. Despite the setbacks and challenges they faced, the legacy of the ‘Northern Glastonbury’ festival serves as a cautionary tale for future festival organisers, highlighting the importance of careful planning, preparation, and contingency measures to ensure the safety and success of such events.