Thomas Wesley Pentz, also known as Diplo, is a well-known American DJ, songwriter, and record producer who has made a name for himself in the music industry. He gained recognition for co-creating Major Lazer in 2008, alongside Switch, and has worked with many top artists such as Sia, Gwen Stefani, and Justin Bieber.

Aside from his music career, Diplo is also a father to three children from two different relationships. His children include Lockett, Lazer, and Pace. Pentz has faced serious allegations in recent years, with a 25-year-old woman accusing him of recording sexually explicit videos of her without her consent, distributing them, and infecting her with chlamydia.

The woman also accused Diplo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room. However, Diplo’s lawyer has denied these allegations, stating that his client has not violated any laws and wants the harassment of his family to end. Despite these allegations, no criminal charges have been filed against Diplo at this time.

In June 2024, a second lawsuit was filed against Diplo, accusing him of distributing revenge porn. An anonymous woman claimed that Diplo shared sexually explicit images and videos of her without her knowledge or consent. The lawsuit alleges that this behavior occurred after their relationship ended in October 2023.

Despite these legal issues, Diplo has amassed a significant net worth of $70 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry, earning nearly $20 million in an average touring year.

These allegations have brought significant attention to Diplo’s personal life and legal troubles, but he remains a successful and influential figure in the music world. It is important to note that these are allegations, and Diplo has denied any wrongdoing. As the legal process unfolds, the truth behind these accusations will be revealed.