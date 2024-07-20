Jay Blades was left shocked as he uncovered the history of London’s Chinatown on his new Channel 5 show, The West End Through Time. The 54-year-old presenter, known for his work on The Repair Shop, delves into the capital’s past in this new series.

During the episode, Jay met with British Chinese sociologist Dr. Diana Yeh to learn more about Chinatown’s origins. He was surprised to discover that Chinatown wasn’t always located in the West End, but actually started in the East End. This revelation left Jay visibly shocked, showing his genuine surprise at this historical fact.

The show follows Jay’s previous series, Jay Blades’ East End Through Time, where he explored the history of his childhood neighborhoods. Fans on social media, particularly on Twitter, praised Jay for his new show, with many expressing their admiration for his storytelling and presenting skills.

This new Channel 5 series comes after Jay announced that he would be taking a step back from BBC’s The Repair Shop following the tragic death of his uncle earlier this year. Despite this personal loss, Jay continues to engage audiences with his passion for history and storytelling on his latest television venture.

Fans of Jay Blades can look forward to more episodes of The West End Through Time as he uncovers the hidden stories and secrets of London’s iconic West End. Stay tuned for more exciting discoveries and historical insights from this beloved presenter.