George Santos recently made headlines after claiming he would be starting an OnlyFans page during a podcast interview. The former congressman, who was expelled from Congress last December, joked about fans being able to find out about his private life on the platform. However, when questioned about the legitimacy of his statement, Santos vehemently denied any intention of joining OnlyFans and even threatened legal action against those reporting on the issue.

Despite the initial denial, Santos surprised many by announcing the launch of his OnlyFans page last Thursday. He emphasized that the account would not contain adult-only content and invited fans to subscribe for $29.99 a month. This move raised eyebrows and sparked further controversy surrounding the ex-politician.

In response to the skepticism and criticism he faced, Santos defended his decision to join OnlyFans, claiming it was a way for him to connect with his audience and share exclusive content. However, many questioned his motives and the implications of a former congressman engaging in such a platform.

The saga involving George Santos and his OnlyFans page serves as a reminder of the blurred lines between public figures and their private lives. It also highlights the power of social media and online platforms in shaping individuals’ public image and reputation. As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Santos’ decision will impact his legacy and future endeavors.