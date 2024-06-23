The Suits spinoff has landed a pilot order from NBC, and the creator, Aaron Korsh, shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details. When Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, started dating Prince Harry, there were some challenges. The royal family objected to using the word “poppycock” in the show, so it was changed to “bulls–t.” Despite some hurdles, Suits became a hit legal drama, attracting fans from all over.

Aaron Korsh had low expectations when he first pitched the show, but it turned out to be a success. The character dynamics and storylines evolved over the seasons, making Suits a fan favorite. The show’s move from New York City to Toronto presented some challenges, but the cast adapted well. Meghan Markle’s departure from the show to become a princess was anticipated by Korsh, who planned for her exit in advance.

The chemistry between the cast members, like Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, added to the show’s appeal. Fans rooted for certain character pairings, like Harvey and Donna, leading to memorable moments in the series. The show’s popularity continued to grow, with guest appearances from celebrities like Michael Phelps and Charles Barkley.

Overall, Suits was a successful legal drama that captivated audiences with its engaging storylines and compelling characters. The journey of the show, from its inception to Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, was filled with twists and turns that kept fans coming back for more. The legacy of Suits lives on, even as the show comes to a close, leaving behind a legacy of legal drama excellence.