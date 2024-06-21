Jennifer Lawrence is making her Real Housewives fantasy a reality by producing and starring in a murder mystery movie inspired by the popular reality TV franchise. The film, titled The Wives, has been acquired by Apple Original Films and will be co-produced by A24 and Apple.

As of now, Jennifer is the only confirmed cast member of The Wives, and details about her role are being kept under wraps. Since the project is still in pre-production, no release date has been announced yet. Producer Jeremy O. Harris expressed his excitement about the movie, calling it the culmination of almost 7 years of work.

Jennifer Lawrence has been a longtime fan of the Real Housewives franchise and has never been shy about expressing her love for the show. From talking about her alter-ego when drunk to gushing over her favorite Housewives cities, Jennifer has always been vocal about her obsession with the reality TV series.

In a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer mentioned her love for Real Housewives, particularly mentioning her favorite cities like New York, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Miami. Even in 2024, she was still keeping up with the Housewives drama, praising the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

It’s clear that Jennifer Lawrence’s passion for the Real Housewives franchise has inspired her to take on this new project, and fans can’t wait to see how she brings the murder mystery movie, The Wives, to life on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new film!