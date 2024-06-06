New Trend Alert: Fombré Nails Set to Take Over Classic French Manicures

For those who love classic French manicures but are always looking to add a twist, the latest trend in Nail Art is here to shake things up. Popularized by celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland, known for her work at high-profile events like the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival, fombré nails are making a statement in the beauty world.

What exactly are fombré nails? It’s a fabulous fusion of French tips and ombré nails, combining the classic colors with a gradient effect for a unique and eye-catching look.

**Keywords: fombré nails, Nail Art, French manicures, ombré nails, beauty trend**

The Three Fombré Nail Art Designs That Are Ruling Over Classic French Manicures:

1. **The Classic Fombré Technique**

The first design to try for your next manicure is the classic fombré technique. This style maintains the traditional white line of a French manicure but adds a subtle gradient effect with a natural pink or transparent base. Smooth out any harsh lines for a seamless and elegant finish.

2. **Blinged-Out Design**

Take your fombré nails to the next level with some bling. Incorporating sparkling gemstones into the mix elevates the trendy nail art to a whole new level of chic sophistication. Perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any street style look.

3. **Marbled Effect**

For a truly unique fombré nail design, opt for a marbled effect. This manicure style mimics the look of marble at the tips, adding a luxurious and artistic touch to the classic French manicure. A must-try for those looking to stand out from the crowd.

As the trend of fombré nails continues to gain popularity and push aside the traditional French manicure, it’s clear that this new Nail Art technique is here to stay. Whether you prefer a subtle gradient or a bold embellishment, fombré nails offer endless possibilities for creative and stylish nail designs.