Beauty experts and celebrities alike have long sung the praises of EltaMD’s range of sunscreens, with their products becoming a staple in many skincare routines. From Hollywood stars to beauty editors, it seems like everyone has found their favorite product from this trusted brand.

**EltaMD’s Star-Worthy Sunscreens**

When it comes to sun protection, EltaMD has become a go-to for many in the spotlight. With a variety of options to suit different needs and preferences, it’s no wonder that their sunscreens have garnered such a loyal following. One of the brand’s standout products is the UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen, a favorite of model Hailey Bieber. Known for its lightweight feel and non-comedogenic formula, this sunscreen has earned praise for its ability to protect the skin without causing breakouts.

**Celebrity Endorsements**

Hailey Bieber isn’t the only celebrity who swears by EltaMD’s sunscreens. Actress Sydney Sweeney has also been vocal about her love for the brand, particularly the UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen. In an interview with Vogue, Sweeney shared that this sunscreen is the only one she’s found that doesn’t cause breakouts, making it a must-have in her skincare routine. Even “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards have joined the fan club, with Richards declaring the UV Clear SPF 46 as “the absolute best.”

**A Favorite Among Beauty Editors**

Beauty editors and industry professionals have also taken notice of EltaMD’s sunscreens. Page Six Style Editor Elana Fishman is a self-proclaimed devotee of the brand’s UV Clear collection, citing its stellar protection and compatibility with makeup as key selling points. With over 1,400 five-star reviews from customers, it’s clear that EltaMD’s sunscreens have a dedicated following among skincare enthusiasts.

**The UV Clear Collection**

EltaMD’s UV Clear collection offers a range of options to cater to different skin types and preferences. In addition to the classic clear formula, the collection includes tinted variations such as the SPF 46 Tinted Face Sunscreen and the SPF 46 Deep Tinted Face Sunscreen. These tinted options provide added coverage and are popular choices for those looking for a seamless base for makeup application.

**Emma Stone’s Seal of Approval**

Even Hollywood A-listers like Emma Stone have recognized the importance of sun protection, with the actress expressing gratitude for the existence of sunblock in an interview with Glamour. Stone’s endorsement further solidifies EltaMD’s reputation as a trusted brand in the realm of skincare and sun protection. With celebrities and beauty experts alike touting the benefits of EltaMD’s sunscreens, it’s no wonder that these products have become a must-have in many daily routines.

**Why Trust EltaMD**

In conclusion, EltaMD’s sunscreens have earned a reputation for their effectiveness, quality, and versatility. With celebrity endorsements, glowing reviews from beauty editors, and a loyal customer base, it’s clear that these products have made a lasting impact on the skincare industry. Whether you’re looking for lightweight protection or a tinted option for added coverage, EltaMD has a sunscreen to suit your needs. Trust in the brand that has captured the hearts of Hollywood’s elite and beauty experts alike for sun protection that’s truly star-worthy.