This weekend marks the highly anticipated release of Wolverine & Deadpool, the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are excited to see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the foul-mouthed Deadpool and Hugh Jackman don his new Wolverine suit. But before you head to the theaters, let’s dive into everything you need to know about this epic crossover event.

Wolverine & Deadpool hit theaters on Friday, July 26, 2024, but early showings are available. Director Shawn Levy reassures fans that prior knowledge of the characters is not necessary to enjoy the film. However, if you want to brush up on the dynamic duo before watching them team up, here are some movies to watch:

– X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

– Deadpool (2016)

– Deadpool 2 (2018)

– Loki Season 1 (2021)

– Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The movie is set to introduce X-Men characters into the MCU, but the exact placement in the timeline is still a mystery. The story involves the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the multiverse, adding an exciting twist for fans. Deadpool and Wolverine will be canonized in the MCU, potentially setting them up for future appearances in Marvel movies.

For those interested in the chronological order of the MCU, here is a detailed list of movies and series to help you navigate through the vast Marvel universe. Additionally, if you want to catch up on Wolverine’s journey before the new movie, here is a list of all the Wolverine X-Men movies in order.

As for the post-credits scene, Deadpool & Wolverine will not disappoint. There are both post-credits and credits scenes to keep audiences engaged until the very end. And if you’re curious about which Marvel characters will make an appearance in the film, Dafne Keen as X-23, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabertooth, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 are confirmed.

While there is no official streaming date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, based on past releases, the movie is expected to be available for streaming around mid-October. So mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed adventure with Deadpool and Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.