This summer has been especially sizzling, with Love Island USA captivating audiences with its flirtatious and banter-filled episodes for the past six weeks. As the season comes to a close with the Season 6 finale airing tonight on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET, viewers are eager to see which couples have found true love and the chance to win $100,000. Here is your ultimate guide to watching the Love Island USA finale.

When does Love Island USA end?

The Love Island USA finale is set to air on Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is Love Island on in the US?

Love Island USA is exclusively available for streaming on Peacock.

Where to stream the Love Island USA finale:

To catch the Love Island USA finale, you can subscribe to Peacock for $5.99/month. With this ad-supported subscription, you not only get access to Love Island but also to a wide range of shows and movies, including popular sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and The Office, Bravo shows, Hallmark movies, and more. Additionally, there is a special offer where you can get a year of Peacock Premium for $19.99. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can upgrade to Premium Plus for $12 per month, which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate and the ability to download select titles for offline viewing. Students can also take advantage of a special discount and subscribe for just $1.99/month for 12 months.

Who is left on Love Island USA?

As the season finale approaches, here are the remaining Islanders on Love Island USA:

– Aaron Evans

– JaNa Craig

– Kaylor Martin

– Kendall Washington

– Kordell Beckham

– Leah Kateb

– Robert Rausch

– Serena Page

– Nicole Jacky

– Miguel Harichi

– Kenny Rodriguez

– Kassy Castillo

Ariana Madix has served as the host for Season 6, stepping in for Sarah Hyland.

How many weeks does Love Island last?

Similar to the previous season, Love Island USA Season 6 has consisted of 37 episodes airing over a span of six weeks.

What’s the difference between Love Island UK and Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is a spinoff of the popular UK reality show. The main differences lie in the hosts, contestants, and the prize money awarded to the winning couple. Additionally, the accents of the contestants add a unique flavor to the show.

How to watch Love Island (UK) in the US:

If you’re interested in watching Love Island UK, you can stream it live for free on ITVX in the UK. By using a VPN like ExpressVPN, you can access ITVX and watch Love Island UK as if you were a UK resident. This allows you to catch the show live without having to wait for it to be available on Hulu. ExpressVPN offers added security, speed, and a wide range of location options for streaming. New users can save 49% on a 12-month subscription and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In the US, Love Island UK episodes will eventually be available on Hulu, but there is typically a one-week delay from the UK premiere. Hulu’s basic, ad-supported tier provides access to a variety of reality shows, including Love Island UK.

As the Love Island USA Season 6 finale approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of this exciting season and the revelation of which couple will emerge victorious. With the information provided in this guide, viewers can ensure they don’t miss a moment of the drama and romance that Love Island has to offer.