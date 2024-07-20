Ulrika Jonsson recently shared that she had to decline an offer to host Strictly Come Dancing due to her pregnancy. She was just four weeks away from giving birth in 2004 when filming was set to begin. Despite her eagerness for the job, she felt she had no choice but to turn it down as she was expecting.

In her column for The Sun, Ulrika expressed the challenges that working women face when balancing their career and family. She mentioned that it was heartbreaking for her to decline the hosting opportunity, especially when her husband, who was not pregnant, would not have faced the same dilemma.

Following her pregnancy during the third series of Gladiators in 1994, Ulrika had to fight to maintain her job as the show’s presenter. She faced resistance from producers who considered her pregnancy a risk. Despite this, she managed to keep her role but had to adhere to additional precautions while on set, such as not hosting the last two weeks of international shows and having a midwife on standby.

Ulrika highlighted the ongoing struggle that women often experience in terms of balancing work and family life. She emphasized the challenges of taking time off work and the potential consequences it can have on their career advancements. Ulrika’s personal experiences shed light on the difficulties many working women encounter when navigating the complexities of motherhood and professional responsibilities.

In addition to her professional challenges, Ulrika recently shared the heartbreaking news of saying goodbye to her beloved bulldog, Leo, who passed away after battling leukemia. Despite the loss of three bulldogs in the last five years, she continues to cherish her dog, Hank Winston Monet, who frequently appears on her social media.

Ulrika’s candid revelations about her personal and professional life provide insight into the struggles faced by many women in similar situations. Her story serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and difficult decisions that working mothers often have to make in order to juggle their career aspirations and family commitments.