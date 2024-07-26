Ronnie Wood’s son, Tyrone, recently got married to fellow rock ‘n’ roll offspring Faye Harris in a star-studded ceremony at Marylebone Old Town Hall in London. The 41-year-old groom looked ecstatic as he emerged with his new wife, Faye, who is the daughter of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris.

The couple was surrounded by rock royalty, with Tyrone’s famous father Ronnie Wood, mother Jo Wood, and other well-known guests in attendance. Faye stunned in a white dress with a Bardot neckline and keyhole detailing, while Tyrone’s father, Ronnie, donned a dark suit over a vibrant blue shirt for the occasion.

After exchanging their vows, the party moved to the George pub on Great Portland Street in swanky Fitzrovia. The George, an 18th-century Grade II listed Victorian pub, provided a picturesque setting for the celebration with its original features like marble fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

Ronnie Wood, who has six children including Tyrone, was seen celebrating with his stunning wife Sally and their eight-year-old twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. The couple was joined by a host of famous guests, including Fearne Cotton and her husband, who looked stylish at the wedding.

Tyrone’s mother, Jo Wood, proudly spoke about her children, emphasizing their grounded nature and strong work ethic. She shared stories about her son’s craftsmanship skills, including rebuilding a barn in her garden single-handedly during lockdown, showcasing his dedication and talent.

Overall, the wedding of Tyrone Wood and Faye Harris was a beautiful celebration of love and family, bringing together rock and roll legends, family, and friends to witness their special day. The couple’s journey from dating to marriage was filled with love, support, and exciting moments, making it a memorable event for all in attendance.