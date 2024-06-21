Tyler, the Creator recently made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming performances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. The 33-year-old rapper shared the news with his fans on social media, expressing his regret and asking for forgiveness.

While the reason behind the cancellations remains unclear, Tyler had surprised fans with a performance at Kendrick Lamar’s concert just a day before making the announcement. He had expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his hometown crowd in Los Angeles.

Following Tyler’s announcement, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands quickly found replacements for his slots. Megan Thee Stallion will be taking the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday, August 1st, while Sabrina Carpenter will be headlining at Outside Lands on Saturday, August 10th.

Despite this setback, Tyler had a successful performance at Coachella earlier this year, where he treated fans to music from his hit albums and brought out special guests like A$AP Rocky and Charlie Wilson on stage.

While fans may be disappointed by Tyler’s cancellations, they can look forward to seeing him perform live again in the future. The rapper’s heartfelt apology and the swift action taken by festival organizers to find replacements show the support and understanding within the music community. Let’s hope Tyler’s future performances are nothing short of spectacular, and that his fans continue to show him love and support.