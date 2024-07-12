Tyler Cameron, known for his time on The Bachelor, has confirmed that he is in a new relationship at the 2024 ESPYS. He shared that things are going well with his new partner, but they are keeping things private for now. Tyler mentioned that they are taking their time to get to know each other before making their relationship public.

While Tyler Cameron attended the ESPYS solo, he looked dashing in a sky-blue suit. As a former collegiate football player who was briefly with the Baltimore Ravens before an injury ended his career, Tyler expressed gratitude for his football background, which has brought him to where he is today.

The ESPYS was a star-studded event with athletes like Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Shohei Ohtani being recognized for their achievements. Other celebrities in attendance included Serena Williams, Natalie Joy, Nick Viall, and Halle Bailey.

Tyler Cameron hinted at a possible return to the Bachelor franchise in a hosting role in the future, but for now, he is focused on his new relationship. He emphasized the importance of keeping things private to avoid outside opinions and ensure that they are in a good place before going public.

Overall, the ESPYS was a night of celebration for athletes and stars alike, with various notable personalities gracing the red carpet and being honored for their contributions to sports and entertainment. Tyler Cameron’s presence added to the glamour of the event, hinting at exciting possibilities for his future in the industry.