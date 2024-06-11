Exploring the World from Above: Donn Delson’s Aerial Photography

At 75 years old, Donn Delson has made a name for himself in the world of photography with his stunning aerial images captured from a unique perspective. Specializing in large-scale and often abstract aerial photographs, Delson takes to the skies in ‘doors off’ helicopters, reaching heights of up to 4,000 meters (12,000ft).

From his vantage point two miles above ground, Delson has spent over 300 hours capturing the world below in a way that few have experienced. His daring aerial adventures have taken him across the globe, from Japan to The Netherlands, England to Israel, and throughout the United States.

Delson’s work offers viewers a new way to see familiar landscapes and landmarks, providing a fresh and awe-inspiring look at our world from a bird’s eye view. His photographs showcase the beauty and complexity of the Earth, inviting us to see it from a perspective that is both exhilarating and humbling.