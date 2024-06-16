Jerry Lorenzo, the designer behind Fear of God, has taken a unique approach to men’s fashion with his Spring 2025 collection. He has transformed the traditional corporate tailoring of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s into a modern and captivating style that has caught the attention of many.

Lorenzo’s collection features blown-up proportions of suiting, with exaggeratedly loose pants and elongated blazers that can also be worn as top coats. He has added ties, a newcomer to his wardrobe-building offering, which sometimes morph into handkerchiefs. The finance bros in his collection are seen wearing magnified pin-striped suits, textured drawstring pants with tank tops, and butter-soft leather jackets.

Since moving his studio to Italy, Lorenzo has focused on fabric sourcing, pouring energy into finding the perfect materials for his designs. He aims to take “grandpa fabrics” and make them chic and modern, a challenge he has embraced wholeheartedly. His American point of view shines through in his collection, adding a new dimension to formalwear with sportswear-derivative inflections.

Lorenzo’s work has been praised for its captivating twist on traditional tailoring, earning him a place among top designers like Zegna’s Alessandro Sartori. The Fear of God Spring 2025 collection showcases his ability to blend classic styles with modern influences, creating a wondrous and alluring aesthetic that sets him apart in the world of men’s fashion.

For more insights and reviews from Milan Fashion Week, be sure to check out the latest updates. Jerry Lorenzo’s innovative designs and unique approach to men’s fashion are sure to make a lasting impression on the industry.