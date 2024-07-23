Twisters, the latest action-packed blockbuster of the summer, has made a splash at the box office, raking in an impressive $80.5 million during its opening weekend. The film follows storm chasers portrayed by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as they navigate through modern-day disaster scenarios, serving as a follow-up to the beloved 1996 movie Twister.

While the cast has been careful not to label Twisters as a sequel, the question remains – will there be a potential follow-up to this thrilling film? When asked about the possibility, Daisy Edgar-Jones humorously remarked, “They’d have to keep adding s’s to the end of the word Twister.” Glen Powell, on the other hand, believes that the decision ultimately lies with the audience. He emphasized, “If the audience proves there’s a hunger there, then we have an amazing team of people that will always figure out how to make another story.”

With Twisters boasting the third-largest opening weekend of the year, there is undeniably an appetite for more storm-chasing adventures. The film left some loose ends that could be explored further in a potential sequel, including the characters played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. However, actress Katy O’Brian expressed reservations about the idea of a sequel, stating, “When a movie is just really well done and doesn’t need a sequel, we probably shouldn’t do it.”

Despite this, the financial success of Twisters may sway the decision-making process. As actor Brandon Perea suggested, perhaps a prequel could be considered to delve into the backstory of the characters. However, the general sentiment among the cast is that Twisters stands strongly as a standalone film.

Glen Powell, who has been garnering attention for his recent string of successful movies, including Twisters, emphasized the importance of trusting one’s instincts when choosing projects. He highlighted the collaborative effort behind Twisters, which includes talents like Daisy Edgar-Jones, director Lee Isaac Chung, and executive producer Steven Spielberg. Powell’s approach to selecting roles is guided by a combination of instinct and audience appeal, as he aims to deliver content that resonates with viewers.

As Twisters continues to captivate audiences in theaters, the possibility of a sequel remains up in the air. The success of the film, coupled with the enthusiasm of the cast and crew, may pave the way for future storm-chasing adventures on the big screen. Whether it be a sequel or a prequel, fans of Twisters can rest assured that the thrilling world of storm chasing may have more stories to tell in the future.