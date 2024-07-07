Masked Singer star Joel Dommett has been barred from participating in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, not by the show’s producers, but by his wife, Hannah. The comedian’s wife, model Hannah Cooper-Dommett, expressed her preference for him not to join the dance competition due to the infamous “Strictly curse” that has caused numerous relationship issues among contestants in the past.

Hannah shared that she has a rule with Joel to avoid him participating in Strictly Come Dancing, as she is concerned about the potential impact it could have on their relationship. Despite Joel’s reassurances, Hannah remains firm in her decision, stating that she would rather him not take part in the show. She also jokingly mentioned that Joel’s dancing skills are not up to par, further solidifying her stance against his participation.

The couple, who will soon celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, have been supportive of each other throughout their careers. Joel has attributed much of his recent success to Hannah, acknowledging her role in keeping him grounded and happy. Their relationship blossomed in 2016 after a chance social media interaction, leading to their engagement and subsequent wedding in 2019.

The so-called “Strictly curse” has been a topic of speculation for years, with several high-profile couples reportedly experiencing relationship issues after one partner competed on the show. Examples include Countdown star Rachel Riley, who split from her husband to pursue a relationship with her dance partner, and Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, who were caught kissing despite being in relationships at the time.

As the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing approaches, the line-up of celebrity contestants has yet to be revealed. While rumors swirl about potential participants, including Netflix star Dave Fishwick, the show continues to attract attention for its combination of dance talent and off-screen drama.

Despite the allure of the dance competition, Joel Dommett will not be gracing the Strictly Come Dancing stage anytime soon, as his wife’s concerns about the “Strictly curse” and his dancing abilities take precedence. The couple’s strong bond and mutual support remain steadfast, ensuring that Joel’s career continues to thrive even without the glittering trophy of the Strictly Come Dancing champion.